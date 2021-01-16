BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on BayCom from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded BayCom from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of BCML traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. BayCom has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $182.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average is $12.72.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.14). BayCom had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $20.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BayCom will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BayCom by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BayCom by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 33,940 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 27.3% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 157,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 33,793 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in BayCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in BayCom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

