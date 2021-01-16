Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Trading 9.8% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) traded up 9.8% during trading on Thursday after Sidoti raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $26.00. The stock traded as high as $23.49 and last traded at $22.73. 145,573 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 108,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSET. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.09. The company has a market cap of $213.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

