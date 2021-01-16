Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Sidoti

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Sidoti from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Sidoti’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.55% from the stock’s current price.

NASDAQ:BSET opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.56. Bassett Furniture Industries has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $23.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSET. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

