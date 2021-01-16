Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON:BDEV) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $559.13

Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON:BDEV)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $559.13 and traded as high as $696.80. Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) shares last traded at $695.80, with a volume of 3,239,061 shares.

BDEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.28) target price on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 643 ($8.40).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 657.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 560.11.

In other news, insider Jessica White sold 360 shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 649 ($8.48), for a total transaction of £2,336.40 ($3,052.52).

Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) Company Profile (LON:BDEV)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

