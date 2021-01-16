Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BTDPY. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of BTDPY stock opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $23.88.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barratt Developments (BTDPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.