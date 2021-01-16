Barclays Upgrades Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) to “Equal Weight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.25.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $58.98 on Wednesday. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $60.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.02 and a 200-day moving average of $53.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $924.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.85 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

