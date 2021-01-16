Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have commented on BCS. AlphaValue raised Barclays to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BCS upgraded Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

BCS opened at $8.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. Barclays has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $9.43.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 9.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barclays will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,538,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,108,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,932,000 after acquiring an additional 860,490 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 268.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 561,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 408,708 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 485,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 339,703 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,136,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,595,000 after acquiring an additional 169,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

