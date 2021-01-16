Barclays Increases Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target to $161.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price target upped by research analysts at Barclays from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.45.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $146.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $77.93 and a 12-month high of $151.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.22.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP John C. Skinner sold 6,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $708,278.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,699,900.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 90,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $10,612,549.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,558 shares in the company, valued at $43,341,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,685 shares of company stock worth $20,281,968. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,470,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at $38,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 30,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

