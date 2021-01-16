Barclays Increases Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $200.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. OTR Global raised Caterpillar to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.10.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $194.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $105.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $200.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at $416,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 317.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 149.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 109.3% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

