Barclays Analysts Give Iberdrola (BME:IBE) a €14.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IBE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €11.30 ($13.29) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €11.73 ($13.79).

Iberdrola has a 52-week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 52-week high of €7.30 ($8.59).

