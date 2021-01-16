Bankers Investment Trust Plc (BNKR.L) (LON:BNKR) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,099.76

Bankers Investment Trust Plc (BNKR.L) (LON:BNKR)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,099.76 and traded as high as $1,136.00. Bankers Investment Trust Plc (BNKR.L) shares last traded at $1,118.00, with a volume of 86,779 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,100.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,040.50. The company has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 52.43 and a current ratio of 52.43.

Bankers Investment Trust Plc (BNKR.L) Company Profile (LON:BNKR)

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Bankers Investment Trust Plc (BNKR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankers Investment Trust Plc (BNKR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.