Bank of America Downgrades Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Bank of America currently has $97.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $95.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NTRS. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Northern Trust from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.17.

Northern Trust stock opened at $96.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $109.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $2,625,317.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $589,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,346 shares of company stock worth $6,100,497. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1,482.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 95.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 81.8% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

