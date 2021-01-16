Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 1.4% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in Bank of America by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 157,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 340,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $376,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 472,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,321,000 after purchasing an additional 85,300 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 15,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.01. The company had a trading volume of 49,801,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,506,910. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.31.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

