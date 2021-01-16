Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Banca Mediolanum stock opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80. Banca Mediolanum has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; and mortgages and loan products. It also provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

