Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) (LON:BBY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $247.67

Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) (LON:BBY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $247.67 and traded as high as $288.00. Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) shares last traded at $285.60, with a volume of 1,261,948 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 271.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 247.80.

About Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) (LON:BBY)

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.