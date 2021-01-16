Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.04

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.04 and last traded at $23.71, with a volume of 7845819 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

BKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.57.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average is $16.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 62.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $417,303,808.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKR. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.5% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 40,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

