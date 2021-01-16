Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L)’s (BAB) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) (LON:BAB)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) from GBX 405 ($5.29) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 566.75 ($7.40).

Get Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) alerts:

BAB traded down GBX 43.20 ($0.56) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 220.30 ($2.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,712,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,053. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 296.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 275.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a PE ratio of -4.09. Babcock International Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 2.14 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 628 ($8.20).

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.