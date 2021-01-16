B. Riley Raises Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target to $84.00

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

OXM has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $71.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.78. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $30.37 and a 1 year high of $74.92.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.66. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the third quarter valued at $610,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the third quarter worth about $958,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

