B. Riley Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) (CVE:GPV)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) (CVE:GPV) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) in a report released on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. B. Riley also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V)’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) (CVE:GPV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.42 million.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) stock opened at C$37.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.93. The stock has a market cap of C$772.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.45. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.16 and a 12-month high of C$43.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10.

In related news, Director Malcolm Frank Clay sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.05, for a total value of C$140,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 432,419 shares in the company, valued at C$12,129,352.95.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

