Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of AX stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.82. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.18.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.19 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $148,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,359.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 12.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 8,093 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 6.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 9.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after buying an additional 35,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 519,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after buying an additional 19,296 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

