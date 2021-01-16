Axis DeFi (AXIS) Trading Down 17.5% Over Last 7 Days

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Axis DeFi token can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000713 BTC on popular exchanges. Axis DeFi has a total market cap of $550,964.16 and $31,962.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Axis DeFi has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axis DeFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00059302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.31 or 0.00515765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005876 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00044573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,546.34 or 0.04168857 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013091 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 40.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00016384 BTC.

About Axis DeFi

Axis DeFi (AXIS) is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 tokens. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com

Axis DeFi Token Trading

Axis DeFi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axis DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axis DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axis DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axis DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.