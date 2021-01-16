AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut AXIS Capital from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.80.

AXS stock opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $66.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. Analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 510.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,077.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

