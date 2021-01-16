Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Trading 10.2% Higher

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)’s stock price traded up 10.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.82 and last traded at $5.74. 122,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 82,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Axcella Health in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Thursday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Axcella Health in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Axcella Health in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcella Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

The company has a current ratio of 22.66, a quick ratio of 22.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.05.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axcella Health Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Axcella Health by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 53.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 85.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood.

