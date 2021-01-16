Avivagen Inc. (VIV.V) (CVE:VIV) Shares Up 3.2%

Avivagen Inc. (VIV.V) (CVE:VIV)’s share price shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.64. 59,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 42,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.73 million and a PE ratio of -5.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Avivagen Inc. (VIV.V) (CVE:VIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.29 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avivagen Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Avivagen Inc develops and commercializes various products to replace antibiotics in livestock feeds to optimize the health and growth of the animals by supporting the animal's own health defenses. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals.

