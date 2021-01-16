AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics. Its product candidates are targeted against important mechanisms known or believed to be involved in cancer. Tivozanib, the Company’s lead product candidate, is a highly potent and selective oral inhibitor of the vascular endothelial growth factor, or VEGF, receptors 1, 2 and 3. In addition to tivozanib, AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies derived from Human Response Platform (HRP), a novel method of building preclinical models of human cancer, which are intended to more accurately represent cancer biology in patients. AV-299 is the Company’s next product candidate which is an antibody that binds to hepatocyte growth factor, or HGF, thereby blocking its function. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.83.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 483.99% and a negative return on equity of 103.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 million. Analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,557,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 685,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 59,424 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $374,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 69.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 21,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 15,936 shares during the last quarter. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.