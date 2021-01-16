Avast Plc (AVST.L) (LON:AVST) Receives “Top Pick” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Avast Plc (AVST.L) (LON:AVST)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Shares of AVST opened at GBX 533.50 ($6.97) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.49 billion and a PE ratio of 25.40. Avast Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 263.60 ($3.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 604.50 ($7.90). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 518.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 527.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.48.

About Avast Plc (AVST.L)

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

