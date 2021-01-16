Avast Plc (AVST.L) (LON:AVST) Receives “Top Pick” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Avast Plc (AVST.L) (LON:AVST)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Shares of AVST opened at GBX 533.50 ($6.97) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.49 billion and a PE ratio of 25.40. Avast Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 263.60 ($3.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 604.50 ($7.90). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 518.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 527.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.48.
About Avast Plc (AVST.L)
