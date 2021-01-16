Avante Logixx Inc. (XX.V) (CVE:XX) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.41

Avante Logixx Inc. (XX.V) (CVE:XX) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and traded as high as $1.59. Avante Logixx Inc. (XX.V) shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 3,700 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Avante Logixx Inc. (XX.V) from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Saturday, November 28th.

The firm has a market cap of C$33.70 million and a P/E ratio of -9.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.01.

Avante Logixx Inc. (XX.V) (CVE:XX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$23.60 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Avante Logixx Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avante Logixx Inc. (XX.V) (CVE:XX)

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential, commercial, and enterprise clients. The company offers physical protection services, including guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport services.

