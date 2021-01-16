AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells $7,588,229.91 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,921 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $7,588,229.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE AN opened at $74.17 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $78.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.73. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 30.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,358,000 after purchasing an additional 390,731 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,548,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,985,000 after acquiring an additional 19,773 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,238,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,528,000 after acquiring an additional 18,016 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 33.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 956,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,646,000 after acquiring an additional 238,515 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 15.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 914,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,581,000 after acquiring an additional 122,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.13.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

