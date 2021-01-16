Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 4,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $161.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.62.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 62.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $5,937,992.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,670,199.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,058. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

