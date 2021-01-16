Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.96

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and traded as high as $10.35. Australian REIT Income Fund shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

Australian REIT Income Fund is an equity mutual fund launched by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc The fund is managed by Macquarie Private Portfolio Management. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The fund invests primarily in publically listed Australian real estate investment trusts and companies engaged in real estate industry in Australia.

