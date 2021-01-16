Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

AMLP opened at $29.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average of $23.91. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $44.65.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

