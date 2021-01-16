Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Makes New $370,000 Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

JPST stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average is $50.80.

