Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Lowers Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lessened its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 104.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.54.

Shares of PRU opened at $83.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $97.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.85, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.64 and a 200 day moving average of $69.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.64%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.