Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Invests $200,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 34,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4,020.0% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 14,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,353,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE:BABA opened at $243.46 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $658.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $13.10 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BABA. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.