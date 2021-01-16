Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 268.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

IJK stock opened at $75.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.85 and its 200-day moving average is $66.70. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $77.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.