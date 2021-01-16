Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) were down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.64. Approximately 647,124 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 606,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auris Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get Auris Medical alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment and prevention of peripheral and central nervous disorders. The company's Phase 3 programs under the development include Keyzilen (AM-101) for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi (AM-111) for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Auris Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auris Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.