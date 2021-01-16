Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) (TSE:AUP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 99840 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.05.

Separately, Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$18.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.03. The company has a current ratio of 17.23, a quick ratio of 16.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.29) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) Company Profile (TSE:AUP)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

