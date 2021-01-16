Attila (ATT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $304,212.00

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Attila token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000352 BTC on exchanges. Attila has a market cap of $59.01 million and approximately $304,212.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Attila has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00059482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $194.56 or 0.00523258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005783 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00044738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,591.93 or 0.04281409 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00013231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00016121 BTC.

Attila Token Profile

ATT is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 tokens. Attila’s official website is www.attnetwork.org . Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO

Buying and Selling Attila

Attila can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Attila should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Attila using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

