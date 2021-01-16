AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AT&T by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,117 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in AT&T by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,847,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,940,000 after acquiring an additional 496,199 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 5.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,483 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 850.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900,074 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in AT&T by 1.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,557,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,967,000 after acquiring an additional 125,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $207.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

