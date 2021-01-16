Atlas Copco’s (ATLKY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ATLKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday. SEB Equity Research cut Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.00.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

ATLKY opened at $54.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.08. Atlas Copco has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 14.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.