Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) will announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Power’s earnings. Atlantic Power reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 190%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Power will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.43 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Atlantic Power.

Get Atlantic Power alerts:

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Atlantic Power had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.37.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlantic Power stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.92. 13,682,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,885. Atlantic Power has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.53 million, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.45.

About Atlantic Power

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

Featured Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantic Power (AT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.