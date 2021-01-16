Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Short Interest Update

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the December 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 375,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Astronics by 156.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Astronics by 8.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Astronics by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Astronics during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Astronics by 50.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRO opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.16. Astronics has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $29.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $106.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.53 million. On average, analysts predict that Astronics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATRO. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. CJS Securities upgraded Astronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Truist upgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

