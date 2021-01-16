AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions to financial advisers and their clients. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is based in Concord, California. “

AMK has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AssetMark Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of AssetMark Financial stock opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.39. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AssetMark Financial has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $34.02.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $107.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.13 million. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $34,738.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,679,571.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 16,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $418,098.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,409.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,892 shares of company stock valued at $4,526,494 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

