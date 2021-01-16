ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

ASAZY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of ASAZY opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22. ASSA ABLOY AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.35%. Analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

