ASML’s (ASML) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.75.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML stock opened at $527.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.45 billion, a PE ratio of 59.00, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. ASML has a 12 month low of $191.25 and a 12 month high of $546.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $477.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.86.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.38. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Analysts predict that ASML will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASML. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,820,232,000 after acquiring an additional 86,494 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $2,742,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $524,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 71.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.