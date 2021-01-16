ASML’s (ASML) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $456.75.

ASML stock opened at $527.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $477.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $404.86. The company has a market capitalization of $221.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.50, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06. ASML has a 52-week low of $191.25 and a 52-week high of $546.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in ASML by 241.7% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 382.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in ASML by 152.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

