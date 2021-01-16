ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. ASML has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $456.75.

Shares of ASML opened at $527.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.50, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $477.59 and its 200-day moving average is $404.86. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $191.25 and a fifty-two week high of $546.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.38. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Analysts predict that ASML will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in ASML by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 382.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

