ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €437.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €437.00 ($514.12) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €325.00 ($382.35) price target on ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €450.00 ($529.41) price target on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €350.00 ($411.76) price target on ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €325.00 ($382.35) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €475.00 ($558.82) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €382.31 ($449.77).

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.