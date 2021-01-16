Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Short Interest Up 77.5% in December

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 77.5% from the December 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.00.

Shares of ASHTY stock opened at $202.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of $53.33 and a 12 month high of $205.51.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

