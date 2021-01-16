Aryacoin (AYA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $94,603.00

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Aryacoin has a market cap of $8.42 million and $94,603.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aryacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0525 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aryacoin has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000487 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000291 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SUP (SUP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.57 or 0.00171812 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile