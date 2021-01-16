Aryacoin (AYA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $94,603.00

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Aryacoin has a market cap of $8.42 million and $94,603.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aryacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0525 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aryacoin has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- MOAC (MOAC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000487 BTC.
- GoChain (GO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- Bismuth (BIS) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Veltor (VLT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- SUP (SUP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.57 or 0.00171812 BTC.
- 888tron (888) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000655 BTC.
- Superior Coin (SUP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Aryacoin Coin Profile
and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “
Aryacoin Coin Trading
Aryacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aryacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Aryacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aryacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.